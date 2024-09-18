Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.20

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Fintel Stock Performance
Shares of FNTL stock opened at GBX 298.50 ($3.94) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £310.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,300.00 and a beta of 1.17. Fintel has a 52 week low of GBX 183.64 ($2.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 329 ($4.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 310.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 297.84.
About Fintel
