Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.20

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Fintel Stock Performance

Shares of FNTL stock opened at GBX 298.50 ($3.94) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £310.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,300.00 and a beta of 1.17. Fintel has a 52 week low of GBX 183.64 ($2.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 329 ($4.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 310.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 297.84.

About Fintel

Fintel Plc engages in the provision of intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech and Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, mortgage advisers, and wealth managers, as well as workplace consultants.

