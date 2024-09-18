First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the August 15th total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRBA. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in First Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,256 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bank during the first quarter worth $293,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in First Bank during the first quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Bank by 1,377.1% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank Stock Performance

Shares of First Bank stock opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.94. First Bank has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25.

First Bank Announces Dividend

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. First Bank had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $56.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. First Bank’s payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FRBA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Bank from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FRBA

First Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.