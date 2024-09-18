First Capital Realty Inc. (FCR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 15th

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

First Capital Realty has a 52-week low of C$18.60 and a 52-week high of C$22.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.86.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$183.97 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded First Capital Realty to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

