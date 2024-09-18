First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.01

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.01 and last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 53817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPE. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

