First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,841,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,210,000 after purchasing an additional 362,026 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,592,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after buying an additional 42,501 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,552,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,391,000 after buying an additional 157,982 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26,692.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,835,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,806,000 after buying an additional 2,824,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,134,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,968,000 after acquiring an additional 100,431 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

FPE stock opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $18.10.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

