First Washington CORP Acquires 13,485 Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

First Washington CORP increased its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 668,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,485 shares during the quarter. Landsea Homes comprises about 2.3% of First Washington CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First Washington CORP owned approximately 1.85% of Landsea Homes worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSEA. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Landsea Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Landsea Homes from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Landsea Homes

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Elias Farhat sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $724,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 272,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,307.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ming Tian sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $4,288,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,290,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,130,647.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elias Farhat sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $724,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 272,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,307.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Landsea Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Landsea Homes stock opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Landsea Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $431.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.20 million. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

Further Reading

