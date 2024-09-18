First Washington CORP Has $5.16 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First Washington CORP boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 411,515 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor accounts for about 1.9% of First Washington CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,152,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 27.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,732,000 after buying an additional 7,793,944 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,150,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,047,000 after buying an additional 3,521,520 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1,930.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 2,174,316 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $21,111,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on F shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.