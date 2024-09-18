First Washington CORP Sells 11,092 Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

First Washington CORP cut its stake in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,092 shares during the quarter. Cantaloupe makes up approximately 1.7% of First Washington CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First Washington CORP owned about 0.94% of Cantaloupe worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after buying an additional 108,423 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 20,835 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the first quarter worth about $1,093,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 165,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 57,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cantaloupe by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 112,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTLP shares. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cantaloupe

In related news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 136,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,945.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cantaloupe Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CTLP opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.26 million, a PE ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.70.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $72.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cantaloupe Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

