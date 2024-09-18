Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Bought by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,014 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fluence Energy by 40.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 212,654 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth about $3,916,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 32.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 510,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 124,896 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Fluence Energy stock opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -56.28, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Insider Activity at Fluence Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Herman E. Bulls purchased 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $168,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,123.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLNC shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FLNC

About Fluence Energy

(Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.