Forterra plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:FORT)

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Forterra Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of Forterra stock opened at GBX 176.20 ($2.33) on Wednesday. Forterra has a 1-year low of GBX 122.20 ($1.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 194.40 ($2.57). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 176.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 170.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £364.56 million, a PE ratio of 4,510.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on FORT shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Forterra in a report on Thursday, July 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 210 ($2.77) price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.25) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 162.60 ($2.15) target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.
Forterra Company Profile
Forterra plc engages in the manufacture and sale of building products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. It offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks for internal and external applications, such as foundations, floors and walls, and detailing; bespoke precast concrete products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block, and flooring, as well as box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls for infrastructure; and crosswall frames, stairs and landings, stadia components, and columns and beams for structural projects.
