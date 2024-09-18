Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Short Interest Update

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the August 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.47. 33,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,755. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.99 and a one year high of $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 89.36, a current ratio of 89.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.58%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FBRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile
Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).
