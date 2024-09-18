Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on Fresenius Medical Care from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Fresenius Medical Care Price Performance

Shares of FMS stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Fresenius Medical Care has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 1,809.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 343,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 325,439 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 41,139 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 53,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 33,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

