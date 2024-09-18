FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,080 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 478.2% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $257,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

BATS:FJAN opened at $44.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.79. The firm has a market cap of $780.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.