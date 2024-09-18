FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,080 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 478.2% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $257,000.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance
BATS:FJAN opened at $44.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.79. The firm has a market cap of $780.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62.
About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January
The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.
