FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Short Interest Down 8.5% in August

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 109,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

FVCBankcorp Trading Up 2.9 %

FVCBankcorp stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 28,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,598. FVCBankcorp has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $229.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.40.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $28.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FVCBankcorp

In other FVCBankcorp news, EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 2,400 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $25,464.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,595 shares in the company, valued at $303,392.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 2,400 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $25,464.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,392.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Phillip R. Wills III sold 4,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $55,655.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,668 shares of company stock worth $133,552 in the last ninety days. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FVCBankcorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FVCBankcorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FVCBankcorp

(Get Free Report)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.