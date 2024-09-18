FY2024 Earnings Forecast for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a research note issued on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.20. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $740.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 0.0 %

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $46.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $42.23 and a 1 year high of $89.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,864,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.