FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Blackline Safety Corp. Issued By Ventum Cap Mkts (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Blackline Safety in a report released on Wednesday, September 11th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Ezzat now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Blackline Safety Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CVE BLN opened at C$8.92 on Monday. Blackline Safety has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$9.09.

