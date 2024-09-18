FY2025 Earnings Forecast for EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Issued By Capital One Financial

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for EVgo in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 16th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the year. Capital One Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EVgo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

EVGO has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

EVgo Stock Performance

NYSE EVGO opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81. EVgo has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.59.

Insider Activity at EVgo

In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $59,090.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $59,090.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $45,302.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,377.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock worth $110,189 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,698,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after acquiring an additional 37,168 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in EVgo by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,675,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 951,272 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,633,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 651,475 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of EVgo by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 958,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 416,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in EVgo during the second quarter worth about $1,749,000. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

See Also

