FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Issued By Raymond James

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2024

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ETFree Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Evertz Technologies in a report released on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Evertz Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

ET opened at C$11.75 on Monday. Evertz Technologies has a 1 year low of C$11.39 and a 1 year high of C$15.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of C$894.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ETGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$122.77 million during the quarter. Evertz Technologies had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 27.70%.

Insider Transactions at Evertz Technologies

In other Evertz Technologies news, insider Evertz Technologies Limited sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.39, for a total value of C$33,865.33. Corporate insiders own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Evertz Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET)

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.