FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Issued By Raymond James

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Evertz Technologies in a report released on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Evertz Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Evertz Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

ET opened at C$11.75 on Monday. Evertz Technologies has a 1 year low of C$11.39 and a 1 year high of C$15.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of C$894.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$122.77 million during the quarter. Evertz Technologies had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 27.70%.

In other Evertz Technologies news, insider Evertz Technologies Limited sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.39, for a total value of C$33,865.33. Corporate insiders own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

