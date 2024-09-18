G2 Capital Management LLC OH Raises Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 714.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.