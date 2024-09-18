G2 Capital Management LLC OH Trims Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 106,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 84,074 shares during the last quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,705,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,058,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,953,000 after buying an additional 115,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 47,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DFAC opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.05. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.