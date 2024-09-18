Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Buys Shares of 87,275 Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,275 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,000. Perficient comprises about 1.8% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.25% of Perficient at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRFT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,320 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $22,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,595 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $63,097,000 after acquiring an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,950,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PRFT opened at $75.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $75.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Perficient had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

