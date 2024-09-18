Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Invests $2.59 Million in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 114,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P owned about 3.65% of ICC at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ICC in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.
ICC Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of ICC stock opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. ICC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $71.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.32.
ICC Profile
ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Wisconsin.
