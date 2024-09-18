Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Lowers Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology makes up approximately 1.2% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at $610,040,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,400,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,226,000 after purchasing an additional 277,733 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 28.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 864,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,164,000 after purchasing an additional 190,931 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 13.2% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 852,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,514,000 after acquiring an additional 99,730 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,645,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $273.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.41.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $342.10 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $145.76 and a 1 year high of $359.38. The firm has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -510.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $328.27 and a 200 day moving average of $305.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

