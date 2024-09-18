Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.1% in the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 13,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 18,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 65,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 205,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 106,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 25,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.29.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE EMR opened at $103.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53. The stock has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.