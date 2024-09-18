Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF) Short Interest Update

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,757,700 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 3,121,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,838.5 days.

Genomma Lab Internacional Price Performance

Shares of GNMLF opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Genomma Lab Internacional has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.

Get Genomma Lab Internacional alerts:

Genomma Lab Internacional Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Genomma Lab Internacional, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmaceutical and personal care products primarily in Latin America. It develops, sells, and markets a range of branded products in the categories of anti-acne products, self-diagnosis, antibacterial, cream to improve the texture of scarred skin, shampoos, dandruff shampoos, soaps, razors, products to prevent hair loss, ointment for muscle pain, anti-fungal treatments for the relief of colitis, products to counter stress levels, anti-wrinkles, antacids, anti-ulcers, anti-flu, protection and sexual improvement, treatments against hemorrhoids, against varicose veins, osteoarthritis, ophthalmic medications, and infant nutrition.

Receive News & Ratings for Genomma Lab Internacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genomma Lab Internacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.