Gigachad (GIGA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.29 Million

Gigachad (GIGA) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Gigachad has a total market cap of $146.26 million and $2.29 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gigachad has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gigachad token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gigachad’s launch date was January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,604,029,238 tokens. Gigachad’s official website is www.gigachadsolana.com. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,545.16 with 9,302,411,888 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.01612753 USD and is up 1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $1,699,891.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gigachad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gigachad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

