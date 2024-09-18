Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of GOODO stock opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $21.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
