Gladstone Land Co. (LANDM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 30th

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.
Gladstone Land Price Performance
Shares of LANDM opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $24.80.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
