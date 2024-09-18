Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) Shares Sold by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 1.87% of Global X MSCI Greece ETF worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the first quarter worth about $725,000. Jordan Park Group LLC grew its position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 37,041 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 90,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 56,650 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 91.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 194,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after buying an additional 92,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after buying an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MSCI Greece ETF Price Performance

Shares of GREK stock opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.11.

Global X MSCI Greece ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Greece Select 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of about 15 Greek firms. GREK was launched on Dec 7, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

