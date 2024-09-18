GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG) Short Interest Down 6.7% in August

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the August 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

GLDG stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 31,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,035. GoldMining has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.05 million, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.09.

GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoldMining will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of GoldMining in a report on Friday, August 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GoldMining stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Free Report) by 1,564.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of GoldMining worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

