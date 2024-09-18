Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Shares Down 8%

Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). 2,212,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 5,628,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Guild Esports Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £829,129.40, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.27, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 0.29.

About Guild Esports

Guild Esports Plc operates as a team organization and lifestyle brand that fields professional players in gaming competitions under the Guild banner worldwide. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

