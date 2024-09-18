Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2032 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance
HMDPF opened at C$95.10 on Wednesday. Hammond Power Solutions has a 12 month low of C$35.79 and a 12 month high of C$117.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$82.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$86.22.
About Hammond Power Solutions
