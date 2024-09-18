Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.30 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$197.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$191.40 million.

About Hammond Power Solutions

