Head-To-Head Contrast: Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) versus Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) and Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and Horizon Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 15.80% 13.85% 1.00% Horizon Bancorp 5.50% 8.17% 0.74%

Dividends

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Horizon Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Horizon Bancorp pays out 118.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Horizon Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

43.8% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of Horizon Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Horizon Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Bancorp has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and Horizon Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina $69.88 million 2.11 $15.55 million $2.93 9.49 Horizon Bancorp $180.49 million 3.92 $27.98 million $0.54 29.72

Horizon Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horizon Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and Horizon Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A Horizon Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Horizon Bancorp has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential downside of 4.47%. Given Horizon Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Horizon Bancorp is more favorable than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina.

Summary

Horizon Bancorp beats Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards. The company also originates commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and residential mortgage loans; and individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans. In addition, it provides investment counseling and non-deposit investment products, such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, tax deferred annuities, and related brokerage services; and real estate appraisal and brokerage services. Further, the company operates as a clearing-house for the provision of appraisal services for community banks; and acquires, manages, and disposes real property, other collateral, and other assets obtained in the ordinary course of collecting debts. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newton, North Carolina.

About Horizon Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage, home equity, auto, personal, business, agricultural, and SBA loans, as well as credit cards. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; debit cards; treasury management; online and mobile banking; wealth, retirement, and estate and trust services; and sells various insurance products. It operates through full-service offices in northern and central Indiana and southern and central Michigan. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.