Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $137.20 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $137.20 million and approximately $15,125.66 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.76 or 0.00006234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.7721911 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $14,349.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

