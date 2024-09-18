HgCapital Trust plc (HGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share by the investment trust on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
HgCapital Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
HGT opened at GBX 512 ($6.76) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 274.70, a current ratio of 131.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 516.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 491.15. The company has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,032.08 and a beta of 0.44. HgCapital Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 360 ($4.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 550 ($7.27).
HgCapital Trust Company Profile
