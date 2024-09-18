Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 52,121 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,121 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.38% of Elevance Health worth $479,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,457,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,208,000 after acquiring an additional 196,010 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,498,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,118,000 after buying an additional 123,802 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 34.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,062,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,698,000 after buying an additional 523,910 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Elevance Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,867,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,888,000 after acquiring an additional 23,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Elevance Health by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,863,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,800,000 after acquiring an additional 110,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $543.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $431.38 and a one year high of $567.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $535.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $528.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 target price (down from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

