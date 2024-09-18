IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Director Shuja Keen Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) Director Shuja Keen sold 15,000 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $299,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shuja Keen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Shuja Keen sold 6,086 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $124,519.56.

IBEX Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. IBEX Limited has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The company has a market cap of $328.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBEX. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in IBEX by 12.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of IBEX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IBEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in IBEX by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,338,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,663,000 after buying an additional 55,216 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 5.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

