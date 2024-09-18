IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Director Shuja Keen Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) Director Shuja Keen sold 15,000 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $299,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shuja Keen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 16th, Shuja Keen sold 6,086 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $124,519.56.
IBEX Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of IBEX stock opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. IBEX Limited has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The company has a market cap of $328.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.
About IBEX
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.
