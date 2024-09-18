IG Group Holdings plc (IGGHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.40 on October 24th

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3995 per share on Thursday, October 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from IG Group’s previous dividend of $0.15.
IG Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IGGHY opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. IG Group has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $11.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26.
About IG Group
