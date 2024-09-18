Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) Stock Position Lifted by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 7.6% in the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 69,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

BATS PJUN opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.69 million, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.24.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

