Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Director Acquires $16,000.00 in Stock

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOVGet Free Report) Director Yovan Arturo Sanchez acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.16 per share, with a total value of $16,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yovan Arturo Sanchez also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 8th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez bought 20,524 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.16 per share, for a total transaction of $3,283.84.
  • On Monday, August 5th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez purchased 68,976 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.15 per share, with a total value of $10,346.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of UNOV opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average is $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.77 million, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 84,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth $74,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $662,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November (BATS:UNOV)

