Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Director Acquires $16,000.00 in Stock

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Free Report) Director Yovan Arturo Sanchez acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.16 per share, with a total value of $16,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yovan Arturo Sanchez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez bought 20,524 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.16 per share, for a total transaction of $3,283.84.

On Monday, August 5th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez purchased 68,976 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.15 per share, with a total value of $10,346.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of UNOV opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average is $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.77 million, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 84,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth $74,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $662,000.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

