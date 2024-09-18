Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Director Acquires $16,000.00 in Stock

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Free Report) Director Yovan Arturo Sanchez acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.16 per share, with a total value of $16,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Yovan Arturo Sanchez also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 8th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez bought 20,524 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.16 per share, for a total transaction of $3,283.84.
- On Monday, August 5th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez purchased 68,976 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.15 per share, with a total value of $10,346.40.
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance
Shares of UNOV opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average is $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.77 million, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Company Profile
The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November
- What are earnings reports?
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.