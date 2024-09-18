Insider Selling: Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Sells 9,593 Shares of Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $351,295.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.94. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $40.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.94 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 107.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Further Reading

