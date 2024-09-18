Insider Selling: Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Major Shareholder Sells 7,500,000 Shares of Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $46,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,070,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,758,503.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of COMP stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.54. 5,902,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,640,224. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.91. Compass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $6.63.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Compass, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COMP. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Compass in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Compass from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Compass from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

