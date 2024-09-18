Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

NYSE DT opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 100.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average of $46.44. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $61.41.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3,813.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.