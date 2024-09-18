Insider Selling: Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Director Sells 15,933 Shares of Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) Director Ravi Mhatre sold 15,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $481,017.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:RBRK traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.24. 3,433,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,353. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.53. Rubrik, Inc. has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $40.00.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RBRK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rubrik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Rubrik from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.69.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,730,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at about $925,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,043,000. Finally, Cisco Systems Inc. acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,613,000.
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
