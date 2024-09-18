Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Short Interest Up 12.8% in August

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the August 15th total of 50,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,528,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Stock Performance

Shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

