Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.36.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $121,072.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,863.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,096 shares of company stock worth $9,593,983 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $162.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $93.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $163.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.