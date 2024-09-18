International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Reduced by True Vision MN LLC

True Vision MN LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 60.8% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 10.8% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,017,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 115,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,861,000 after buying an additional 19,175 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $214.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $218.84. The company has a market capitalization of $196.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.60.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

