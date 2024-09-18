Internet Computer (ICP) Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $7.84 or 0.00013040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $3.69 billion and $76.43 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00039418 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006757 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000510 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 523,428,087 coins and its circulating supply is 470,947,265 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

