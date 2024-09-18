Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LUNR. B. Riley assumed coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

LUNR opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $673.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.86. Intuitive Machines has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $13.25.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Machines

In related news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Vontur sold 10,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $57,328.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,500 shares in the company, valued at $655,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,827,154 shares of company stock worth $9,893,973 in the last three months. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.